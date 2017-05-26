Militant groups hit the streets to denounce martial rule

Just like back in the 1970s, members of various militant groups and their support organizations are again taking their fight into the streets of Manila to denounce the government’s imposition of martial law in Mindanao.

Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) secretary general Renato Reyes said on Friday that different groups decided to convene in Mendiola to voice out their strong opposition in martial law.

“Today (Friday) we march to Mendiola in solidarity with the people of Marawi and Mindanao. We condemn in no uncertain terms the attacks of the Maute group against the civilians of Marawi,” Reyes said in a statement.

Other groups joining the sentiments of Bayan were people’s rights advocate Karapatan and Suara Bangsamoro, a Mindanao-based war survivor organization. The members dubbed the protest move as “Black Friday.”

During the Marcos regime, militant and leftist groups joined together in holding anti-martial law street demonstrations particularly in Mendiola and Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila, only to be met by violent dispersals from law enforcers.

Reyes said the groups strongly “oppose President Rodrigo Duterte’s martial law and the human rights violations it (entails).”

Bayan said that the administration should address the root causes of the armed conflict as the “only means of achieving a just and lasting peace in Mindanao.”

“The raging conflict in Mindanao is rooted in poverty, inequality, rights violations including the right to the self-determination. These will require more than just a militarist solution,” Reyes added.

“Black Friday” protesters will gather in the afternoon at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila and will be proceeding to Mendiola. Participants are encouraged to wear black t- shirts to show their condemnation of martial law. Eiriel Rain Dollete/INQUIRER.net trainee/JPV/rga

