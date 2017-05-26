Military in Bicol, Southern Tagalog on red alert

LUCENA CITY, Quezon – All military forces in Bicol and Southern Tagalog regions have been placed on red alert status.

Major Virgilio Perez, spokesperson of the Armed Forces Southern Luzon Command (Solcom), quoting Lt. General Ferdinand Quidilla, the Solcom commander, said the highest alert status, effective starting Wednesday, has been meant “to step up monitoring in possible areas targeted by the terrorist and other lawless armed group.” Perez did not identify the possible areas being targeted by terrorists groups.

“Red alert” means that all available units and equipment are ready for battle and instant deployment if needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday night, President Duterte declared martial law in Mindanao after fighting raged in Marawi City between government forces and militants who pledged support for the Islamic State (IS) group.

Duterte said he might expand the declaration nationwide.

Peres said they have not received reports on the presence of Maute group members or any IS-related organizations in Southern Luzon.

“But the AFP and PNP are doing target-hardening to prevent and suppress any terrorist plan in our area,” he said. SFM

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.