Alert up in Visayas, S. Luzon

The Armed Forces of the Philippines has placed its units in the Visayas on alert even as military officials assured that the peace and order situation in the Visayan provinces is stable and under control following the declaration of martial law in Mindanao.

In a statement on Thursday, the AFP Central Command assured people they have nothing to worry in the wake of the ongoing crisis in Marawi City because the police and the military were on alert despite the “absence of threat to peace” in the region.

“We are stable and secure as far as Mindanao-based (terror groups) are concerned,” said Maj. Gen. Jon Aying, commander of the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division, which is in charge of security operations in the provinces of Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Cebu, Bohol and Siquijor.

“While there is no threat yet in the region, we are on full alert to ensure the safety of the public,” Chief Insp. Ma. Bella Rentuaya, police regional information officer, said. President Duterte earlier said he might include the Visayas among the areas covered by his martial law declaration if the threat from the Maute group would reach its islands.

In Southern Luzon, Lt. General Ferdinand Quidilla, commander of the military’s Southern Luzon Command, placed all military units in Bicol and Southern Tagalog on red alert on Wednesday.

Chief Supt. Melvin Ramon Buenafe, Bicol police director, said checkpoints were set up along major highways and road networks in the region. —NESTOR P. BURGOS JR., JOEY A. GABIETA, ADOR VINCENT MAYOL, MARICAR CINCO, DELFIN T. MALLARI JR. AND MAR S. ARGUELLES

