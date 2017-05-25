Magnitude 5.4 quake shakes parts of Luzon

An tectonic earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck 12 kilometers northeast of San Marcelino in Zambales at 10:27 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The tremor, which Phivolcs recorded at a depth of 88 km. and earlier recorded as magnitude-5.5, was felt in parts of Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Pampanga, Bataan, and Benguet.

The quake was felt for at least 6 seconds in Makati, where the Inquirer office is located.

According to Tom Simborio, Phivolcs science research assistant, who was interviewed over radio station DZMM, the quake was felt at the following intensities:

Intensity 4: Pateros, Marikina, and Quezon City in Metro Manila; Malolos in Bulacan

Intensity 3: Makati, Mandaluyong, Pasay, Parañaque, and Manila in Metro Manila; San Juan del Monte and Marilao in Bulacan Tagaytay City in Cavite; Talisay and Batangas City in Batangas

Intensity 2: Bacoor in Cavite and San Jacinto in Pangasinan

Simborio said there was no danger of a tsunami but aftershocks could be expected.

In a telephone interview, also with DZMM, San Marcelino Mayor Elvis Soria said the quake did not cause a power outage in his town.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries /atm