Pigeon caught smuggling illegal drugs into Kuwait

Before high-speed internet and near instantaneous correspondence over long distances, there was the humble homing pigeon that ferried messages for up to approximately 100 miles (160.9 kilometers).

But these days, homing pigeons appear to have been repurposed for more dastardly deeds, such as smuggling illegal drugs.

Kuwaiti customs captured a pigeon last May 23 which carried 178 pills of illegal substances. The items were encased in what appeared to be a tiny “backpack” strapped to the animal’s back, Al-Rai (via Al Arabiya) reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Employees of the Kuwaiti customs department have been tracking the homing pigeon that was believed to have come all the way from Iraq. The bird was finally seized above a building near the customs’ department.

As of this writing, Kuwaiti officials have yet to identify what type of drugs were retrieved, but one thing’s for sure, this bird’s drug muling days are over. Alfred Bayle/KI/rga

RELATED STORIES:

Professional hunter crushed to death by elephant

Kenya man drives water truck daily to aid drought-affected animals

Penguin Grape-kun meets voice actress of his anime girl ‘waifu’