Maute Group, Abus fire on military camp in Marawi

MARAWI CITY – Members of the ISIS-inspired Maute terror group and the Abu Sayyaf fired their weapons towards the military camp here Thursday afternoon where journalists covering the events have been staying.

Crews of Rappler, TV5, INQUIRER and other agencies scampere and ducked for cover around 1:30 p.m. when Maute and Abu Sayyaf snipers fired their guns towards working mediamen and troops.

No one was hurt in the gun attack and operating troops pursued the perpetrators. SFM/rga

