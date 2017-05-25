Pangilinan: LP opposes plan to impose martial law in Visayas, Luzon

Liberal Party (LP) President Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan on Thursday said his party disagrees with the possibility of imposing martial law in Visayas or Luzon.

“While we have given our critical and guarded support for the martial law declaration in order to defeat the Maute/Hapilon group in Marawi, we do not believe that martial law should be declared in the Visayas or Luzon,” he said in a statement.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday said there is a possibility that he will extend the declaration of martial law to Visayas and Luzon.

He said the Maute group can escape to Visayas by boat.

“If I think the ISIS have taken foothold also in Luzon and terrorism is not really far behind, I might declare martial law throughout the country to protect the people,” Duterte said.

However, Pangilinan said, “While there may be isolated terrorist acts in these areas, there exists no Visayas-wide nor a Luzon-wide invasion or rebellion to merit the declaration of martial law as allowed under our constitution.”

“Absent any nationwide rebellion or invasion, we will vigorously oppose a nationwide martial law declaration,” he said.

Pangilinan said declaring martial law nationwide without enough justification will not solve the country’s problems of poverty and unemployment.

Section 18, Article VII of the 1987 Constitution allows the President, “in case of invasion or rebellion,” to place the country under martial law for a period not exceeding 60 days.

However, he is required to submit a report to Congress within 28 hours of issuing the proclamation.

“The Congress, voting jointly, by a vote of at least a majority of all its Members in regular or special session, may revoke such proclamation or suspension, which revocation shall not be set aside by the President,” the law states. IDL/rga