Misuari indicted for graft

Rebel leader-turned-politician Nur Misuari has been charged with graft and malversation for the alleged ghost purchases of school materials worth P115 million made 16 years ago when he was governor of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM).

State prosecutors recommended no bail for Misuari and five other former ARMM executives and two suppliers charged with him.

The information filed before the Sandiganbayan, copies of which were released on Wednesday, alleged that Misuari and four officials of the Department of Education-ARMM falsified vouchers and other documents to support the payment of P115,220,454 to three suppliers of educational materials from 2000 to 2001.

The materials were never delivered, according to the Office of the Ombudsman.

Misuari is also facing charges of rebellion and crimes against humanity before the Pasig City Regional Trial Court for the September 2013 Zamboanga City siege perpetrated by his followers of the Moro National Liberation Front.