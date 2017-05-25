Solons defend, slam martial law

An ally of President Duterte said the declaration of martial law in Mindanao should help authorities solve “other problems like criminality” in the region, though the threat of the Maute group was confined to only a small part of the island.

Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny T. Pimentel said he believed the Maute group, whose members are reportedly behind the attack on Marawi City, was limited to Lanao del Sur province.

“As far as the provinces in Caraga region, Region 13, we have not sensed any presence of the Maute group,” Pimentel told reporters.

But he said he believed Mr. Duterte was right to declare martial law in all of Mindanao because of other peace and security problems facing other parts of the region.

“This is just one decision to solve the other problems in other provinces,” he said.

Pimentel said martial law was not an overreaction to the Marawi crisis.

“No, I don’t think so. The proclamation of martial law is timely so we can solve other problems like criminality,” he said.

Worrisome

But Magdalo Rep. Gary Alejano, a staunch critic of Mr. Duterte, said placing all of Mindanao under martial law was worrisome because Maute attacks were confined to Lanao del Sur.

“Citing security problems, aside from Maute, in Western and Central Mindanao as the reasons why the declaration covers the entire Mindanao is something that we should consider deeply because those security issues have been there for the longest time,” he said.

“This may mean that martial law could extend much longer than intended,” Alejano said.

Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman, leader of an opposition bloc in the House, said Congress should study carefully “whether there is a constitutional basis for an expanded coverage like the entire Mindanao area.”

He reminded the government that under the 1987 Constitution, a “state of martial law does not suspend the operation of the Constitution, nor supplant the functioning of the civil courts or legislative assemblies, nor authorize the conferment of jurisdiction on military courts and agencies over civilians where civil courts are able to function, nor automatically suspend the privilege of the writ.”

