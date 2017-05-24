DILG maps out follow-up clearing ops in Marawi

Interior and Local Government officer-in-charge Catalino Cuy on Wednesday assured the residents of Marawi City that the government security forces are on top of the situation and are doing their best to ensure the people’s safety amid the terror attack in the city.

In a statement, Cuy said clearing operations are now being conducted by the police and military in Marawi as members of the Maute group occupied parts of the city.

“We are closely coordinating with the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) in ensuring the safety of the people of Marawi and all Mindanaoans. In the meantime, all are advised to stay indoors and remain calm. Those who may opt to evacuate should do so with caution and in coordination with their local officials,” he said.

Cuy reiterated that the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and top police officials are closely coordinating and getting updates from the ground especially on the police and military personnel killed and wounded in the firefight.

“As part of our newly given mandate at the DILG to look after our police and military, we exert extra efforts to know how our men are doing, especially during these difficult times,” Cuy said.

President Rodrigo Duterte has placed the entire Mindanao under martial law following the violent clashes in Marawi. It will only be effective for 60 days.

Armed Maute group members occupied the city after soldiers attempted to go after Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon, who also reportedly leads the Islamic State in Southeast Asia, in Barangay Pasak Malutlut on Tuesday afternoon.

Three government troops, two policemen and one soldier, have been killed and 12 sustained wounds from the clash.

The DILG official also confirmed that no jail officer was hurt when about 50 heavily-armed Maute men barged into the Marawi City Jail and Malabang District Jail and freed 107 inmates around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The bandits entered the jail compound, disarmed and tied up the 12 jail officers of the facility, destroyed the jail’s padlocks, and let all the inmates out from their cells, according to Bureau of Jail Management and Penology-Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BJMP-ARMM) Regional Director Mamerto Delloro Jr.

The armed men also carted away assorted issued firearms of the BJMP personnel, two SUVs and two motorcycles, and mobile phones owned by the jail guards on duty.

“Two prison vans were also commandeered by the armed men and according to our sources, they were using said vehicles as they move (around) the city,” Cuy said.

They also took away a Rosenbauer fire truck from Marantao Fire Station, an adjacent municipality of Marawi City, before the armed attack took place. They used it as their getaway vehicle to the national highway going to Iligan City, said Cuy.

But the firetruck was later recovered at the New Bridge Pumping, National Highway in Marawi and rescued a fire volunteer and a civilian on board that truck. JPV