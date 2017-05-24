Duterte: There is a war going on

President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday said “war” and “street fighting” have forced him to declare martial law in Mindanao.

“There is a war going on and street fighting in Marawi itself,” he said during his arrival speech at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

Duterte arrived in Manila after cutting short his official visit to Russia where he met President Vladimir Putin.

He said he does not know how many buildings were burned down and that there are reports that some people have already been decapitated.

“Government must put an end to this. I cannot gamble with ISIS because they are everywhere,” he said.

“By virtue of the powers vested in me and the constitution and the law, I had to declare martial law in the Mindanao group of island for a period of not more than 60 days, effective May 23, 2017,” Duterte said. “The privilege of the write of habeas corpus is also suspended.”

On Tuesday evening, the President announced that he has declared martial law in Mindanao. In the past, Duterte has said he was willing to declare martial law if it meant “preserving” the Republic of the Philippines.

Clashes between government security forces and the armed men, led by Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon, started on Tuesday afternoon. There were also reports of explosions and fires. Some individuals have claimed that civilians were taken hostage although government officials have yet to confirm such reports.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the Maute group, which had pledged allegiance to the international terror group ISIS, has occupied several facilities in the city, including a hospital.

In his speech, Duterte confirmed that the Maute group has taken over a hospital and burned down government facilities.

He said the flying of the flag of the Islamic State and taking over of the other actions of the armed groups has “deprive(d)” the local chief executive of his powers to maintain public order and safety in Mindanao.

Duterte said what the Maute group did constituted the crime of rebellion.

The Maute group was previously tagged in the bombing of a Davao City night market in September last year that killed 15 people.

Section 18, Article VII of the 1987 Constitution states that, “In case of invasion or rebellion, when the public safety requires it, he may, for a period not exceeding sixty days, suspend the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus or place the Philippines or any part thereof under martial law.”

On Wednesday morning, Marawi City Mayor Majul Gandamra said the tension has died down and that the city hall has been secured.