NBI arrests Nigerian for scamming woman online

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Wednesday announced the arrest of a Nigerian national involved in an online scam.

Arrested on Tuesday by members of the NBI’s Cyber Crime Division (NBI-CCD) was Sayid Barkat alias Henry Soma.

The case stemmed from a complainant who said that Barkat sent her through social media a business proposal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The complainant said the Nigerian national also promised to send her a package full of money as capital in their business. She said she was instructed to open a new email address to monitor the package. A photo was even provided as proof that the transaction is legitimate.

Then, the complainant said she was informed that she will receive the package if she provided the processing fees such as certification of ownership, payment of taxes for three years, signing of documents and delivery. Convinced, the complainant sent P949,610.00 through bank and money transfer.

But no packaged arrived. She was then asked an additional P240,000.00, prompting her to seek the NBI’s assistance.

The NBI conducted the entrapment operation that led to Barkat’s arrest.

A case for estafa has been filed against Barkat before the Manila Prosecutors Office. JE