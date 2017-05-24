PNP warns against ‘propaganda’ exaggerating Marawi attack

The Philippine National Police (PNP) reiterated that the situation in Marawi City has stabilized as it cautioned the public against “propaganda” exaggerating the attack as bigger than it really was.

“We are not toning down the issue. What we are doing is not to allow propaganda,” PNP spokesperson Chief Supt. Dionardo Carlos said in a press briefing at Camp Crame on Wednesday.

Both the PNP and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) assured the public that the situation in the city is under control, despite reports circulating on social media, saying Maute members had torched buildings, took over hospitals and jails, and took civilians hostage since Tuesday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also circulated on social media were pictures showing a black flag, resembling that of ISIS’s, being put up in the city and several Maute bandits occupying a street there.

But the PNP and AFP said these posts were mere propaganda by the group, which pledged allegiance to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Carlos reiterated that there are no ISIS members in the country.

“They are not ISIS. They are trying to get the support of ISIS. They are a local terror group,” he said.

“It is one way of showing especially in the social media ‘yung pagtataas ng black flag na yan, they are not even recognized yet. If we continue to spread these photos and paulit ulit ipapakita in broadcast, yun ang iniiwasan natin—the propaganda,” he said.

He asked the public to be more discerning with posting and sharing photos on social media.

“We are appealing, let us look at the national interest first bago natin paulit-ulit ilabas ‘yang mga photographs,” Carlos said.

In a recorded video message on Tuesday night, AFP public affairs chief Col. Edgard Arevalo also urged the public to stop posting on social media information that would only make the situation worse in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We fervently urge our people to refrain from posting in social media information that would tend to exacerbate the situation. Especially of photos and videos on the movements of our troops and on terrorist propaganda circulating through social media,” Arevalo said.

The clash started when Maute members fought soldiers who were going after Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon, who also reportedly leads the Islamic State in Southeast Asia, in Barangay Pasak Malutlut on Tuesday afternoon.

Three government troops, two policemen and one soldier, have been killed and 12 sustained wounds from the clash. CBB