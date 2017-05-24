Sereno: Courts are ‘business as usual’ in Mindanao

The Supreme Court on Wednesday announced that all courts in Mindanao will remain open.

This development came after President Rodrigo Duterte placed under Martial Law for 60 days the whole region of Mindanao following infightings that erupted between military troops and Abu Sayyaf bandits in Marawi City.

READ: ‘Fighting rages into the night in Marawi’

ADVERTISEMENT

“In view of the President’s declaration of Martial Law for 60 days over the entire Island of Mindanao, the Chief Justice directs all courts in Mindanao to remain open and all judges to remain in station,” the high court said.

Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno have also required all judges in Mindanao to report their situations to their respective executive judges. The executive judges, in turn, will report to the Office of the Court Administrator (OCAD).

The OCAD is mandated by law to supervise all courts nationwide—including regional and metropolitan—its judges and personnel.

Duterte, who was in Russia for an official trip, declared Martial Law in Mindanao to control the terrorist attacks conducted by the Abu Sayyaf bandits and their allies from the Maute militant group in Marawi. JPV