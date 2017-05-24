High-powered firearms seized from Cebu police couple

CEBU CITY—High-powered firearms were recovered during a raid conducted on the house of a police couple win Sibonga town, at least 56 kilometers south of here, early Tuesday.

Police operatives searched the house of SPO1 Ethyl Suico and retired SPO1 Marflo Suico in Barangay (village)Poblacion, Sibonga about 5:30 a.m. on suspicion that the couple owned several firearms.

Ethyl is assigned at the police station in Dalaguete.

As of 7:29 a.m., the police team seized one KG9 pistol, two Ingram machine pistols, two .45 caliber pistols, one 9 mm pistol and ammunition.

Poblacion Barangay Councilor Matzu Natividad was present to witness the raid.

The search was still ongoing.

The raid was conducted by the Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB), Provincial Public Safety Company, Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) and Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) on the strength of the search warrant issued by Judge Jerry Dicdican of Branch 25 Regional Trial Court Danao City, northern Cebu.