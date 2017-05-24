AFP to public: Avoid posts that aggravate situation in Marawi

The Armed Forces on Tuesday night appealed to the public to avoid posting information that would only make the situation worse in Marawi City.

“We fervently urge our people to refrain from posting in social media information that would tend to exacerbate the situation. Especially of photos and videos on the movements of our troops and on terrorist propaganda circulating through social media,” said AFP public affairs chief Col. Edgard Arevalo in a statement.

Residents took to social media to post updates through photos and videos on the firefight between soldiers and terrorist groups that started on Tuesday afternoon.

The soldiers were going after Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon, also reportedly leads the Islamic State in Southeast Asia at about 2 p.m. at a house in Barangay Pasak Malutlut but his men and the Maute group fought back.

Three government troops have been killed and 12 wounded from the fighting.

“Follow-up operations are on-going. We cannot reveal other details so as not to compromise operational security,” Arevalo said.

The fighting prompted President Rodrigo Duterte, who was on an official visit to Russia, to declare martial law on the whole of Mindanao.

Meanwhile, Arevalo and Defense Secretary Lorenzana had conflicting statements on the situation in Marawi.

In a press conference from Moscow, Lorenzana said that the armed men took over the Amai Pakpak Hospital and the city hall. Arevalo, however dismissed it as “untrue.”

Arevalo said government troops were not fighting with ISIS members but with a local terrorist group. Lorenzana has acknowledged the armed men as ISIS or IS-inspired.

“The news being circulated by these terrorists and their sympathizers are spurious and are meant to spread lies and disinformation. It is propaganda to attract foreign terrorists’ support and recognition,” Arevalo said.

He clarified that no foreign terrorist was involved in the fighting.

Arevalo assured the public that the situation in Marawi City has “stabilized” and security forces were in full control of the situation.

“We will continue to provide updates as often as possible with due regard to the security of our operating forces and the conduct of the operations itself,” he said. CBB

