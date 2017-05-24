CBCP tells gov’t on Marawi attack: Deal with it decisively

MANILA — The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines appealed to the government to deal with the threat posed by the Maute terrorist group in Marawi City following its clashes with security forces which left one soldier dead and eight wounded so far.

In a statement issued late Tuesday night, the CBCP also urged Catholics to pray with Muslims for peace.

CBCP president and Lingayen-Dagupan archbishop Socrates Villegas has expressed the Catholic Church’s alarm over “reports that Islamic State flags now flutter over Marawi City” in Lanao del Sur.

“We call on government to deal with the threat without wavering and without compromise,” the prelate said.

He also called on Filipino Catholics to pray with their Muslim brothers and sisters, saying they have always believed most Muslims to be peace-loving people.

“We call on the occupiers who claim to worship the same God that we all do not to defile His name by bloodshed,” Villegas said.

The CBCP added the Islamic State has claimed responsibility for many terrorist attacks all over the world.

On Tuesday afternoon, members of the Maute group and other local terrorists clashed with policemen and soldiers in Marawi City.

The terrorists reportedly raised black flags all over the city as a symbol of their allegiance to the extremist Islamic State.

Residents took to social media to post photos of black flags, continuing gunfire, air strikes, burning of buildings and the local terrorists’ presence in the streets.

Marawi City is near Butig, Lanao del Sur, where the Maute group has previously established its presence. SFM