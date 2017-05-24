Antidistracted driving law suspended

Amid public criticism, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) suspended on Tuesday the new law forbidding the use of electronic communication devices while driving pending a review of guidelines.

The transportation department said in a statement it was heeding the advice of lawmakers to defer the implementation of Republic Act No. 10913, or the Antidistracted Driving Act.

The DOTr said it would reconvene its technical working group “to conduct a review of the IRR (Implementing Rules and Regulations)” in coordination with the Automobile Association of the Philippines, Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. and the World Health Organization, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the meantime, we invite the public to continue the constructive discussion on this new law so as to contribute to how we could all better promote road safety, discipline and responsible driving,” the department statement read.

The authorities started implementing the new law on Thursday but the public, including lawmakers, criticized the department for “stretching” prohibitions that are not in the law.