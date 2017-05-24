WE’RE NOT OK: Marawi mayor, residents confirm fires in city, blackout, gunfire
COTABATO CITY – Marawi City Mayor Majul Usman Gandamra confirmed on Tuesday night that the city jail and the Dansalan College were on fire shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday.
He declined further interview as he was receiving briefings from security officials.
“Hindi po kami okay dito (We are not okay here.) May nasusunog sa town (There are buildings on fire in the town) and we are not hearing any fire truck sirens or what. And now lights are out and we are hearing
gunshots again. #PrayforMarawi,” a Marawi City resident posted on his Facebook as of 11 p.m.
Majeed Andong of Kabalikat Civicom, a non-government radio communications group, said that at 11 p.m. “power and communication lines were shut down and all exits and entry points to Marawi City are heavily guarded by the elements police and military for possible exit of extremists group.”
He said Dansalan College and St. Mary’s Church were on fire.
“There is chaos inside the city, people remain in their homes and the armed men continue firing their guns,” Andong said. SFM
