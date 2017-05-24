P14-M bounty offered for arrest ‘dead or alive’ of 7 ‘hulidap’ cops

A P2-million reward has been offered by President Duterte for the arrest “dead or alive” of each of the seven policemen wanted for kidnapping and extorting P5 million plus a kilo of “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) from “Norma,” a 53-year-old alleged bigtime drug dealer.

“The President through PNP chief, [Director General Ronald dela Rosa], announced that he will give P2 million per suspect who [remains] at large,” Senior Supt. Jose Chiquito Malayo, head of the Philippine National Police Counter-Intelligence Task Force (CITF), said.

The policemen were identified as Malabon police station Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) members Police Officers 3 Luis T. Hizon Jr., Jovito Roque, Michael Angelo D. Solomon, PO2 Michael P. Huerto and PO1 Ricky A. Lamsen.

The other two were SPO2 Jerry F. dela Torre of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and PO3 Bernandino C. Pacoma of the PNP Civil Security Group.

Malayo said the CITF was already monitoring the group a long time ago because they allegedly had other victims.

Earlier, four members of the Malabon police DEU involved in the kidnapping-extortion case were arrested in an entrapment operation on Monday.

Chief Supt. Roberto Fajardo, Northern Police District (NPD) director, identified the four “ninja policemen” as investigator SPO2 Ricky Pelicano, arresting officer PO2 Wilson Sanchez and Police Officers 1 Joselito Ereneo and Frances Camua.

According to Malabon police chief, Senior Supt. John Chua, the four had no previous administrative records.

Fajardo said Norma also supplied drugs to the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City where her alleged boyfriend, Raymond Bongabon, was detained on drug charges.

“Norma was the subject of surveillance, casing and test buy. The coordination was done with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency,” Chua added.

“This could have been our accomplishment. The victim should have been the suspect had the [DEU] not attempted to milk money from them,” Fajardo said when asked why the victim, a member of an undisclosed drug group, was not arrested along with her captors.

“We do not yet have the evidence and warrant to arrest her,” Fajardo told reporters.

Norma, 53, was taken from her house in Muñoz, Quezon City, on Saturday by suspects who stole her Starex van, laptop, iPhone 7, jewelry and P6,000 cash. They demanded P5 million for her release, including a kilo of “shabu.”