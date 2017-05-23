IS claims Manchester concert bombing

CAIRO, Egypt – The Islamic State group claimed responsibility on Tuesday for a bombing in the British city of Manchester that killed 22 people, including children, at a pop concert.

The group said in a statement published on its social media channels that “one of the caliphate’s soldiers placed bombs among the crowds”, and it threatened more attacks.

The group’s self-styled news agency Amaq separately said that “an Islamic State fighter” had carried out the attack.

In an earlier statement, Amaq said it was carried out by “a security squad”.