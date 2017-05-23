Duterte appoints Makati judge to Sandiganbayan

President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Makati Regional Trial Court Branch 65 Judge Edgardo Caldona to the Sandiganbayan.

Caldona will fill the post vacated by Associate Justice Jose R. Hernandez who retired last Nov. 16, 2016.

His appointment was contained in a transmittal letter from Malacañang dated March 10, 2017 but received only by the Supreme Court on May 23. It was signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea.

The Sandiganbayan has seven divisions composed of a presiding justice and 20 associate justices.

Caldona also served as a Pangasinan RTC Judge.

A graduate of Ateneo De Manila University, Caldona served as a lawyer at the office of the retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Sabino De Leon when he was an associate justice of the Sandiganbayan.

He later on worked as court attorney of the Supreme Court under then Chief Justice Renato Corona.