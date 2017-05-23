NPA leader’s widow surrenders in Kalinga

BAGUIO CITY — The widow of a communist rebel leader in Kalinga province surrendered to the military on Sunday (May 21), 45 days after she buried her husband.

Liza Tongdo Gumabay, 32, placed herself under the custody of the Army’s 50th Infantry Battalion in Pinukpuk town in Kalinga, after completing the 40-day mourning period for Ruben Gumabay or “Ka Rashid.”

Her husband died in Balbalan town after a heart attack. But the military was looking into reports that he died from a snake bite or from an infected wound he sustained during an encounter with government soldiers, Lt. Col. Gulliver Señires, 50th IB commander, said on Tuesday (May 23).

Gumabay used the alias “Ka Raida” when she served as medical officer of the New People’s Army’s Kilusang Larangan Guerilla (KLG) Baggas.

Señires said Gumabay’s parents informed him earlier about her intention to surrender following her husband’s burial. He said Gumabay could apply for acceptance in the government’s comprehensive local integration program for returning rebels. SFM/rga