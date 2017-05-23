UK police: Suicide bomber behind Manchester concert attack

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester police said an apparent suicide bomber set off an improvised explosive device at the end of an Ariana Grande concert.

Investigators said the man who set off the explosive device died in the attack. It was not clear if the bomber is included in the latest death toll of 22.

Police said 22 people died in the attack Monday night while 59 others were wounded following the explosion at the Manchester Arena.

Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said forensic investigations are underway as police try to determine if the attacker had accomplices.

He did not provide any information about the individual who detonated the device. JPV/rga

