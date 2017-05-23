Children among 22 dead in blast at Ariana Grande concert
MANCHESTER, England—Greater Manchester Police have raised the death toll in a blast at an Ariana Grande concert to 22.
The force’s chief constable, Ian Hopkins, said Tuesday they believe one person carried out the attack. Police are trying to determine if the person acted alone or had support in the Monday night blast.
Police say some 400 officers were deployed overnight to help with the investigation.
Officials say children are among the victims./rga
