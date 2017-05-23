DOJ slams killing of prosecutor

The Department of Justice (DOJ) condemned the killing on Monday of Caloocan City Prosecutor Diosdado Azarcon, who was shot dead by motorcycle-riding assassins just moments after he stepped out of his house.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II immediately ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to look into the murder of Azarcon, the third prosecutor killed under the Duterte administration.

“We condemn this dastardly act,” Justice Undersecretary Erickson Balmes, DOJ spokesperson, said in a text message.

A police report sent to the DOJ said Azarcon was on his way to work around 8 a.m. when six unidentified men on three motorcycles approached the victim as he was about to board his car in front of his house on Kapas Street in Barangay 63, Caloocan City.

It said three of the men, who were all wearing ski masks, shot the victim at close range and escaped toward 10th Avenue.

Azarcon died on the spot from three gunshot wounds in the head.