Monday, May 22, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Nation
  • share this

House opposition eyes another impeach case vs Duterte in 2018

Same time next year, after 1-year ban lapses: We're not giving up, we'll work harder - minority
House of Representatives - March 1, 2017

House of Representatives (Photo by JOAN BONDOC/Philippine Daiy Inquirer)

MANILA — See you next year.

Opposition lawmakers could file another impeachment complaint against President Duterte in the House of Representatives next year upon the expiration of the one-year ban on such complaints, a lawmaker said on Monday.

Akbayan party-list Rep. Tom Villarin said the opposition could file another complaint to hold President Duterte “accountable” for his alleged misdeeds.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Because there’s a one-year ban, we would again look for possibilities to hold this government accountable — an impeachment process of
course,” Villarin said.

“For us, you have to wait for the right timing. We will work harder the next chance we get. The complaint could (have) additional grounds,” he said.

The House of Representatives’ Committee on Justice unanimously approved on Monday morning its report dismissing the impeachment complaint filed by Magdalo Rep. Gary Alejano against Mr. Duterte.

Alejano said the President should be held accountable for his bloody war on drugs while accusing him of amassing P2 billion in unexplained wealth.

However, the House justice committee voted that Alejano’s complaint was insufficient in substance.

Villarin conceded that the House impeachment process was and would usually be, “in the end, a numbers game.”

“Unfortunately, it’s a political process though it partakes of judicial character. In the end it’s a number game,” he said.

Villarin said the other means to hold Mr. Duterte accountable included the pending complaint against the President before the International Criminal Court.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said another means could be an official investigation into human rights abuses in the drug war by Agnes Callamard, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Extrajudicial Killings.

“We’re also hoping that the intent of the UN Special Rapporteur would push through. It has been communicated by Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard that she really wants to visit the Philippines,” he said.

“And of course, we in the opposition also want this government to allow the visit without conditionalities,” he added.  SFM

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: Agnes Callamard, Akbayan partylist, anti-drug operations, drug-related killings, extrajudicial killings, Gary Alejano, House committee on Justice, House minority, House of Representatives, Human rights, human rights violations, Impeachment, impeachment complaint, law enforcement, Magdalo partylist, opposition, Philippine Congress, Philippine president, Politics, Rodrigo Duterte, Tom Villarin, UN Special Rapporteur on Extrajudicial Summary or Arbitrary Executions, United Nations, vigilante killings, war on drugs
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved