DOH eyes controls on e-cigarettes, vaporizers

MANILA — Electronic cigarettes and vaporizers, although not covered by the newly signed Executive Order No. 26, may still be regulated in the future, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

“We will just make a separate issuance, like an FDA (Food and Drug Administration) order,” said Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial in an interview.

She said the DOH and FDA have started studying the possibility of coming out with an order for the use of e-cigarettes and vaporizers.

The FDA has issued Advisory No. 2013-008, wherein the public is advised not to use e-cigarettes as its presence contradicts the goal to stop cigarette smoking and tobacco use.

The use of e-cigs and vapes were not prohibited by EO 26, titled “Providing for the Establishment of Smoke-Free Environments in Public and Enclosed Places,” that was signed by President Duterte last week.

Ubial said the EO could not cover such non-tobacco products such as e-cigarettes and vaporizers in relation to Republic Act No 9211 or the Tobacco Regulation Act of 2003.

“It might complicate the EO and subject it to (legal) challenge as they are not in RA 9211,” she explained.

Under the EO, smoking will be banned in all public places including schools, work places, government facilities, establishments that provide food and drinks, accommodations, and professional services.

It also prohibits smoking in outdoor spaces like playgrounds, sport centers, church grounds, hospitals, transportation terminals, markets, parks, resorts, waiting areas, walkways and sidewalks, elevators and stairwells, locations where fire hazards are present, and public transportation. SFM