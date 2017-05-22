De Lima losing weight, looking pale—Rep. Erice

Senator Leila de Lima “lost weight and looked pale” according to one of the members of the House minority bloc dubbed as the “Magnificent 7” who visited the senator on Monday at her detention cell in Camp Crame.

The opposition bloc, composed mostly of Liberal Party (LP) and ally lawmakers, started arriving at the Philippine National Police’s Custodial Center around 9:50 a.m.

Minority leader Ifugao Rep. Teddy Baguilat Jr., Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman, Caloocan Rep. Edgar Erice, Magdalo Rep. Gary Alejano, Capiz Rep. Emmanuel Billones, Akbayan Rep. Tomasito Villarin and Northern Samar Rep. Raul Daza were among those who paid De Lima a visit.

Their meeting lasted for an hour.

In an ambush interview, Erice told reporters that they had a “light conversation” with the senator, who had been in detention over allegations of illegal drug ties since last February 24.

The LP stalwart clarified that the impeachment complaint against President Rodrigo Duterte was not the purpose of their visit to the senator.

“Nagusap kami sa minority na pasyalan si Senator Leila para kamustahin. Wala namang importanteng issue na napagusapan (The minority agreed to visit Senator Leila to see how is she doing. No other important issues discussed),” he said.

Asked to describe the condition of De Lima, he said: “Pumayat siya nang konti. Medyo maputla siya (She lost weight and looked a little bit pale).”

Alejano was behind the impeachment complaint against the President. The House justice committee rejected his two complaints for lack of substance. JPV/rga