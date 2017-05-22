Leni shares inspiring stories on radio show

Vice President Leni Robredo has thought of a way to counter the vile and negative commentaries mostly directed at her on social media: fill it with positive stories.

“We have seen how today, there’s been so much fighting on social media. Even our [radio] program, instead of focusing on how to help, [others] are injecting all the negativity they could, all the anger,” Robredo said in Filipino on Sunday on the second episode of her weekly radio show, BISErbisyong Leni.

Robredo said she wanted to use her radio program to call on citizens to share their own inspiring stories with others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her office puts up a “traveling gallery,” featuring stories of ordinary Filipinos who have risen against the odds, inspiring and motivating others to do the same.

“With ‘Istorya ng Pag-asa,’ we want to highlight inspiring stories that touch our hearts instead of fighting and faultfinding … These are stories that will bring hope,” Robredo said.

On Sunday, Robredo featured the story of Tina Robles, a principal in a Navotas school, whose exemplary work as a public teacher committed to improving public school education has been recognized by various organizations.

On her show’s pilot episode on May 14, Robredo talked to Dyan Rodriguez, a nutrition advocate, and Lorna Tambaoan, a solo parent.