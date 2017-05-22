Solon wants ‘enabling provisions’ in tax measures

Opposition leader Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman on Sunday cautioned the leadership of the House of Representatives against a swift passage of the administration’s tax reform measures without “enabling provisions” that would cushion their impact on the country’s most vulnerable sectors.

“While the low income earners will not benefit from the reduction of the income tax rate because they are already tax-exempt, they will suffer the cascading effects of the increased excise tax on petroleum products as the prices of basic goods and services will become more expensive, including transport and mass housing,” Lagman said in a statement.

Lagman also said the bill must have a clear provision that the repeal of the value-added tax (VAT) exemptions does not include benefits for senior citizens and persons with disability.

The House has until noon today to submit their proposed amendments to the bill.

Nueva Ecija Rep. Estrellita Suansing said there should be a VAT exemption for bottled water.