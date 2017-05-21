3 teens killed as motorcycle collides with truck in Leyte

KANANGA, Leyte — Three teenagers were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on collided with a 10-wheeler truck along the national highway in Barangay Libongao, Kananga town, Leyte.

Police identified the victims in the Saturday (May 20) road crash as James Kenneth Costillos, 18, the driver of the motorcycle; and his passengers Ervin Albis, 19; and Felipe Tapar, 18 — all residents of Barangay Naghalin, here.

Truck driver Benjie Jabilles, 21, surrendered to the police and was detained pending the filing charges for reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide.

Insp. Gary Zaldy Ligutan, Kananga police chief, said the truck was heading to Ormoc City from Tacloban City in Leyte past 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The motorcycle, which was heading to the public market, overtook a vehicle along the national highway and was hit instead by the truck.

The three were brought by the Kananga rescue group to the Kananga Community hospital but were declared dead on arrival. SFM/rga