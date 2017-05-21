House cracks down on tardiness

“It’s about time!” Majority Leader and Ilocos Norte Rep. Rodolfo Fariñas exclaimed on Saturday as he cracked the whip on tardiness at the House of Representatives.

The House, Fariñas said, would lock out congressmen who would not be at the plenary hall for the roll call at 4 p.m. on session days beginning July 25, the start of the second regular session.

“Anyone not responding to the call will be marked absent except those attending committee hearings as authorized by the committee on rules or the majority leader,” Fariñas said.

The tardy congressmen may still participate in plenary activities since they will be allowed to enter after roll call, but they will be marked absent for the day.

“We’ve been wasting time waiting for members to trickle in for the roll call to the prejudice of those who show up at 4 p.m.,” Fariñas explained.

The majority leader said he was expecting complaints from representatives of distant districts, who usually attributed their tardiness to delays at the airport.

But Fariñas said such an excuse was unacceptable since they could opt to fly in the night before.

Besides, he said, lawmakers agreed in caucus to begin the roll call promptly, noting that it was typically delayed by 30 minutes up to an hour because of late congressmen.

He said the rule would take effect the day after President Duterte delivers his second State of the Nation Address on the opening of the 17th Congress’ second regular session.

If that did not work, Fariñas said he could move plenary sessions earlier at 3 p.m. or even hold it at 10 a.m. before the committee hearings.