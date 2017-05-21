Lacson warns of infra fund misuse

Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson reminded Filipinos to closely guard against any misuse of the P9-trillion fund set aside for the government’s “Build, Build, Build” program.

Speaking at a Thursday meeting of the Rotary Club of Makati Central at New World Hotel, Lacson said the role of watchdog over infrastructure projects should not solely be given to legislators and pointed out that it was everyone’s civic duty to ensure that taxes went to services that would benefit Filipinos.

“We should be watchful on the implementation of these projects. Losing just 20 percent of the P9 trillion to irregularities means a whopping P1.8 trillion lost to corruption,” he stressed.

The senator warned that losses may potentially be much bigger than P1.8 trillion, as some contractors consider 20 percent a minimal amount that may be demanded by corrupt officials.

Lacson, nevertheless, assured that he would actively participate in hearings on the proposed budget for 2018 once it was submitted to Congress.