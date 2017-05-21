Parked car in Taguig yields P18-M ‘shabu’

Authorities recovered 3.5 kilos of “shabu” worth around P18 million from a car that was abandoned at a parking area in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, early Saturday morning.

A joint operation of the Philippine National Police-Drug Enforcement Group (PNP-DEG) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency found four packs of the drug inside a silver Mitsubishi Lancer (UAP 625) at the open-air parking area of Market! Market! mall.

Supt. Reynaldo Ramos, PNP-DEG chief for special operations, said the vehicle was placed under surveillance around 2 p.m. on Friday when it was parked by its still-unidentified driver.

When the driver didn’t return after more than 10 hours, agents started checking the vehicle using K-9 units and found that its doors were left unlocked.

Investigators were coordinating with the Land Transportation Office at press time to trace the vehicle’s owner or driver.—DEXTER CABALZA