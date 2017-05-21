Dash cam OK, but rosaries, trinkets listed as ‘distractions’

Amid the confusion that greeted the implementation of the Anti-Distracted Driving Act (ADDA), a transport official reminded motorists that their “line of sight” should be clear not just of electronic gadgets but also rosaries, small figurines, trinkets, and other accessories that can hinder their view of the road.

Owners of public and private vehicles have until May 26 to remove such objects from the dashboard or windshield, according to Aileen Lizada, board member and spokesperson of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

Lizada said LTFRB personnel, as well as those of the Land Transportation Office, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and the Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group, would not issue traffic violation tickets until next Friday to give drivers and vehicle owners time to comply.

Drivers ask MMDA

The official made the clarification on Saturday after the first two days of ADDA’s implementation left many drivers confused particularly regarding the objects that should be removed from the dashboard or windshield if they “interfere with the line of sight of the driver.”

Drivers asked the MMDA, through its official Twitter account, if figurines and other trinkets were allowed. The MMDA answered in the affirmative, saying that the new law prohibits only mobile communication gadgets and other hands-free devices.

But Lizada explained that placing “defective, improper or unauthorized accessories” like rosaries, trinkets, etc., will be deemed a violation—not of the ADDA—but of Joint Administrative Order No. 2014-01 issued by the LTFRB and LTO three years ago.

Section 2(d) of that order, she said, considers such items “prejudicial to road safety.”

Under the JAO, jeepneys should also not place route signages on their windshields but on the side of the vehicle, she added.

More clarifications

After May 26, those found in violation of the JAO would be slapped with a P5,000 fine, Lizada added.

Lizada said the board would soon issue “a proper memorandum circular” on the matter.

Meanwhile, after an interagency meeting on Friday, the Department of Transportation clarified certain provisions of the ADDA, Lizada said.

Dash cams may be placed behind the rearview mirror or on top of the middle portion of the dashboard near the windshield. If the dash cam has a display monitor facing the driver, it should be turned off, the LTFRB official said.

GPS devices or cell phones may be placed or mounted below or at the same level of the dashboard, but not above it. They should not be higher than the highest point of the dashboard.

It is prohibited to mount any cell phone or navigational device on motorcyles. Dash cams are allowed.

Even if a driver is stuck in traffic, he or she is still not allowed to hold and use cell phones and other gadgets to text, call, view movies, etc.