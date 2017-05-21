QC police kill 5 robbery suspects

Five robbery suspects were killed by Quezon City policemen in separate encounters in Barangays Greater Lagro and Batasan Hills.

Two of the five suspects were identified by the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) as Jessie Tan, 41, and Emery Bryan Flores, 37.

Police reports said Tan and his two cohorts hailed a white Toyota Vios taxicab on Katipunan Avenue on Thursday night, and declared a holdup upon reaching the corner of V. Luna Avenue and Matimpiin Street.

The trio then held driver Allan Esta at gunpoint as they forced him out of the car.

The District Special Operation Unit-Anti-Carnapping Section later received a call saying three men were seen dismantling a car inside Neopolitan Business Park at the corner of Belfast Avenue and Mindanao Avenue Extension.

Around 11:30 p.m., responding officers found Tan and the others at the site, where the suspects reportedly traded shots with the police before they were killed.

The QCPD said they recovered seven sachets of suspected “shabu” as well as one .38-caliber and two .45-caliber pistols from the trio.

About half an hour later, a team also from the QCPD-DSOU responded to a report that two men on a motorbike snatched the bag of a female pedestrian on IBP Road, Barangay Payatas.

The team later caught up with the suspects, one of them Flores, who were gunned down at the corner Kalinisan Extension and Masbate Street.—JHESSET O. ENANO