Isabela cop shoots man who killed wife

CABATUAN, Isabela—A police officer shot and killed a 57-year-old man whom he allegedly caught murdering his wife on Saturday morning (May 20).

Jaime Natividad, a furniture shop owner, had accused his 47-year-old wife Leonila of having an affair, and shot her multiple times at 7:40 a.m. in Barangay (village) La Paz here, the police said.

The shots were heard by PO3 Francis Ruiz Bayona, Natividad’s client who had arrived at the house to inquire about a cabinet he was purchasing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bayona rushed into the house and discovered Leonila slumped on the floor.

Natividad shot at Bayona, who took cover and fired back, hitting the suspect’s abdomen.

The couple were brought to the Cabatuan Family Clinic but were declared dead on arrival.

Police said Bayona had claimed self-defense to explain why he shot Natividad, but he is currently under investigation.