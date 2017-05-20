Magnitude 5.6 quake jolts Bohol, eastern Visayas

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolted Bohol on Saturday morning, state seismologists said.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the quake struck 19 kilometers east of Lila, Bohol at 9:15 a.m.

The quake, which was tectonic in origin, had a depth of 551 kilometers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Intensity I was reported in Catbalogan, Samar and Borongan, Eastern Samar.

State seismologists said no damage was expected but warned of possible aftershocks. IDL