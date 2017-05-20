3 men arrested in northern Cebu drug busts

CEBU CITY—Three men were detained after they were collared in separate buy bust operations on Friday night in Liloan town, northern Cebu.

Rene Datulayta was arrested in Sitio (subvillage) Greenhills, Barangay (village) Poblacion past 4 p.m. after policemen seized five big packs and one small pack of shabu from Datulayta following a sting operation.

A drug bust in Barangay Yati resulted in the arrest of Elmer Gomez and Almejun Macalos after 16 packs of suspected shabu were confiscated from them.

Police said the confiscated substances from the two buy bust operations would amount to more than P15,000.