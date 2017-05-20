MMDA wants 2 poorly built bus terminals shut down

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has recommended the closure of two bus terminals in Quezon City until they can improve their facilities.

In a letter sent on Friday to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), MMDA officer in charge Tim Orbos complained about the terminals of Roro Bus Transport Services Inc. on South Road and Dimple Star Transport on Main Avenue, both in Barangay Bagong Lipunan ng Crame.

Orbos reported that during a recent inspection of the terminals, MMDA personnel found several violations of LTFRB guidelines for bus companies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Roro and Dimple Star, he said, failed to provide basic conveniences for passengers waiting for their rides. He noted the lack of comfortable seats, concrete flooring and roofs, among others.

“We would like to reiterate that when we inspect bus terminals, we note not only the compliance to the policy but also their physical condition,” Orbos said. “We owe it to the public to ensure that these operators provide comfort to our commuters.”

He clarified that the closure of the bus terminals would only be temporary or until their operators could fully comply with the requirements set under LTFRB Memorandum Circular No. 2008-013.

Orbos said the MMDA would take the same action against other bus terminal operators in the next few days.—DEXTER CABALZA