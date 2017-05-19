Sara Duterte-Carpio to check if Davao City has EU projects

DAVAO CITY – Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio said on Friday she still would have to determine if there were any projects funded by the European Union here.

“I have to check with (city social welfare office) if there are and then we will wait for the decision of the granting agencies ,” she told reporters here.

She also said that she would see what interventions would be needed in case there were EU projects in the city that would be affected by decision of President Rodrigo Duterte to reject EU grants that come with conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

But she said she respected the decision of her father.

“It really depends on the executive department if they want to form their independent foreign policy,” she said. “In our case in Davao, as long as we do our duties as a local government then we will just leave the national policies to the national government. Our president spoke about his direction, so we just have to follow.” –Allan Nawal /atm/rga