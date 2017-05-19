LTO: Motorcycle Law meant to promote safety, not increase arrests

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Friday emphasized that the goal of the Motorcycle Safety Law is not just to apprehend violators but to encourage people to observe the law and prevent accidents.

In an interview with Radyo Inquirer 990AM, LTO Chief Edgar Galvante said: “Ang gusto natin mangyari dito ay hindi yung panghuhuli kundi yung pag observe. Obserbasyon para di madagdagan yung disgrasya dito.”

(What we want to happen is not the capture but the observation (of the law). Observation so that the accidents will not add up.)

Republic Act No. 10666 or the Children’s Safety on Motorcycle Act of 2015, which has been implemented starting Friday, penalizes motorcycle riders carrying small children as passengers.

“The law bans minors sitting in front of the motorcycle or children sitting in the middle of two adults,” said Galvante.

Those who violate the law will be made to pay a fine of P3,000 for the first offense; P5,000 for the second; and P10,000 plus one month suspension of driver’s license for the third offense.

Galvante said the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), the Highway Patrol Group, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), local government traffic enforcement units and Regional LTO offices will work hand in hand with LTO in implementing the law.

“I’d like to stress that it’s not the only focus of the LTO. It’s an additional law to the laws already being implemented. We will not set aside the implementation of other laws just because there’s a new law,” Galvante said. Eiriel Rain Dollete/INQUIRER.net trainee/JPV/rga