LOOK: Duterte on set of new TV show

Malacañang on Friday released photos showing President Rodrigo Duterte on the set of his new television show.

The photos showed Duterte at the studio where the weekly public affairs program “Mula sa Masa, Para sa Masa” is being taped.

The pilot episode will air on the People’s Television (PTV4) at 7 p.m. on Friday.

The show is an offshoot from Duterte’s weekly show “Gikan sa Masa, Para sa Masa” when he was still mayor of Davao City.

The public affairs program is meant to bring the President straight to the people. It will also allow Duterte to discuss his administration’s policies. KS/IDL