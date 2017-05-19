Friday, May 19, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Nation
  • share this

LOOK: Duterte on set of new TV show

/ 02:33 PM May 19, 2017
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte provides a sneak peek of the pilot episode of 'Mula sa Masa, Para sa Masa' which is set to be aired by the People's Television (PTV4) at 7 p.m. on May 19, 2017. The public affairs program will also be streamed online through the Presidential Communications (Government of the Philippines) official Facebook page. PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte provides a sneak peek of the pilot episode of ‘Mula sa Masa, Para sa Masa’ which is set to be aired by the People’s Television (PTV4) at 7 p.m. on May 19, 2017. The public affairs program will also be streamed online through the Presidential Communications (Government of the Philippines) official Facebook page. PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte provides a sneak peek of the pilot episode of 'Mula sa Masa, Para sa Masa' which is set to be aired by the People's Television (PTV4) at 7 p.m. on May 19, 2017. The public affairs program will also be streamed online through the Presidential Communications (Government of the Philippines) official Facebook page. PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte provides a sneak peek of the pilot episode of ‘Mula sa Masa, Para sa Masa’ which is set to be aired by the People’s Television (PTV4) at 7 p.m. on May 19, 2017. The public affairs program will also be streamed online through the Presidential Communications (Government of the Philippines) official Facebook page. PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

Malacañang on Friday released photos showing President Rodrigo Duterte on the set of his new television show.

The photos showed Duterte at the studio where the weekly public affairs program “Mula sa Masa, Para sa Masa” is being taped.

READ: Airing soon: Duterte on TV

ADVERTISEMENT

The pilot episode will air on the People’s Television (PTV4) at 7 p.m. on Friday.

The show is an offshoot from Duterte’s weekly show “Gikan sa Masa, Para sa Masa” when he was still mayor of Davao City.

The public affairs program is meant to bring the President straight to the people. It will also allow Duterte to discuss his administration’s policies. KS/IDL

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: Mula sa Masa Para sa Masa, public affairs show, Rodrigo Duterte, TV show
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved