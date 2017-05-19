Gunman shoots Bulacan university instructor dead in front of house

CAMP GEN. ALEJO SANTOS, Bulacan—An instructor of the Bulacan State University (BulSU) was shot dead in front of his house in Bustos town, Bulacan province on May 17, a belated police report said Friday.

Geronimo Salamat, 45, who was employed as instructor at the university’s Bustos campus, was opening the gates of his house in Tanawan village at 7:45 p.m. when a man approached him and shot him, Chief Insp. Victor Bernabe, Bustos police chief, said.

Salamat was rushed to the nearest hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The killer sped off in a motorcycle along with an accomplice, police said based on witnesses’ account.

Bernabe said they have yet to establish the motive behind the fatal shooting.

Salamat, who had been managing his own buy-and-sell business, was receiving death threats allegedly from communist rebels extorting money from him, Bernabe said.

He said the police are also looking into a formal complaint Salamat had filed against a prominent Bustos resident, which may have triggered the attack.