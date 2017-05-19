No Filipinos hurt in Times Square crash—DFA

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Friday said there were no Filipinos hurt when a car mowed down pedestrians at Times Square in New York.

“There were no reports of Filipinos injured in the incident in Times Square yesterday, as of the latest information received from our Consulate General in New York,” said a statement released by DFA spokesperson Robespierre Bolivar.

He said the “Consulate General is closely coordinating with New York authorities and is ready to provide consular assistance to affected Filipinos should it be needed.”

An Associated Press report said a 26-year-old US Navy veteran steered his car onto a sideway in Times Square, killing a teenager and injuring several other people.

The man told police officers he was hearing voices. The mayor of the city said there was no indication that the incident was an act of terrorism.

The driver, identified as Richard Rojas, initially tested negative for alcohol. He was arrested a week ago for pointing a knife at a notary. He was also arrested twice for driving while intoxicated several years ago. JPV /rga