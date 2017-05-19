Decision on Abu cop out next week

The Philippine National Police Internal Affairs Service (IAS) will come out next week with its resolution on the case of Supt. Ma. Cristina Nobleza, who was accused of conniving with the Abu Sayyaf bandits who had sought to establish a base in Bohol.

IAS Inspector General Alfegar Triambulo said they would release its findings and recommendations even as Nobleza complained that the IAS was “in a hurry” to resolve her case.

“We will resolve it by May 22. We will start writing our resolution and recommendation to the PNP chief,” Triambulo told reporters.

Nobleza, Davao PNP crime laboratory deputy chief, was caught on April 22 in Bohol together with Abu Sayyaf bomb expert Renren Dongon. Nobleza claimed they were lovers.

The two were arrested after a chase as their vehicle did not stop at a police checkpoint in Clarin town.

“She was with a terrorist and was carrying a gun without papers. She also fled from her post,” Triambulo said.

“That is not the proper conduct of an officer. That is grave misconduct unbecoming an officer,” he added.

Nobleza joined the PNP in 1996 and was assigned to the PNP crime laboratory until 2004.