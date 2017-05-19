Makati police chief cleared IN extort case, gets new post

Just over a week after he was relieved of his post following the arrest of four of his men for kidnapping and extortion, the former chief of the Makati City police was given a new position.

“Senior Supt. Dionisio Bartolome has been cleared of any liability. When [they are cleared of] liability, we must give assignments to officers performing well,” said Chief Insp. Kimberly Molitas, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) spokesperson.

According to Molitas, Bartolome was appointed Pasay police chief on Thursday. In an interview, she said the reorganization had nothing to do with recent complaints linking some policemen to illegal activities.

Bartolome and the Makati police intelligence division head, Chief Insp. Oscar Pagulayan, were relieved on May 10 after four of Pagulayan’s men were arrested in an entrapment operation. This was after a couple in Pasay alleged that they were abducted by the four policemen, who demanded money for their release.

The Southern Police District director, Chief Supt. Tomas Apolinario, earlier said Bartolome and Pagulayan were relieved based on command responsibility.

Meanwhile, Senior Supt. Alexander Santos from the NCRPO Regional Operations Division was named Taguig police chief, replacing Senior Supt. Allen Ocden, who will now head the Navotas police.

Senior Supt. Dante Novicio, Navotas police chief, was appointed Muntinlupa police director in place of Senior Supt. Nicolas Salvador, who was appointed NCRPO operations and plans division acting chief.

Senior Supt. Lawrence Coop of the Pasay City police was named San Juan police chief, while Senior Supt. Audie Villacin became officer in charge of the Eastern Police District’s directorial staff unit.