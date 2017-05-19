MMDA cams catch ‘distracted’ drivers

Street cameras used under the no-contact apprehension system of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) caught the first violators of the Anti-Distracted Driving Act.

From 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, a total of 77 erring motorists were recorded and would soon be notified by the MMDA.

Motorcycle riders topped the list with 47 apprehensions, followed by 19 private car drivers, five bus drivers, and six truck drivers.

Under the Anti-Distracted Driving Law, or Republic Act No. 10913, drivers may not use electronic mobile devices while the vehicle is in motion. The prohibited acts include making or receiving calls, sending or reading text messages, playing games, watching movies and surfing the internet.

MMDA spokesperson Celine Pialago noted that most of the violations on the first day of the law’s implementation involved drivers who were caught texting.

They were captured by MMDA traffic cameras installed on Edsa, Pialago said.

Violators will receive a summons from the MMDA but may still question the ticket citation before an adjudication board.

The first offense carries a penalty of P5,000. The second violation will be fined P10,000, while the third offense will be slapped with a P15,000 fine plus three months suspension of driver’s license.