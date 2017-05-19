In list of richest senators, Villar KOs Pacquiao

Sen. Manny Pacquiao’s million dollar boxing earnings were no match against Sen. Cynthia Villar’s real estate billions, thus failing to knock her out from her ranking as the richest senator for 2016.

According to their statements of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALNs) for 2016, Villar’s net worth was at P3.6 billion, slightly up from her 2015 net worth of P3.5 billion.

Villar has held the title as the richest senator since she replaced her husband, former Sen. Manuel Villar Jr., in the Senate.

Pacquiao, who was the wealthiest congressman last year, declared his net worth last year at P3.072 billion or P600 million less than Villar’s riches.

And while Villar accounted her billions from companies that included real estate giant Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc., as chair of the board, Pacquiao had more land as his assets than her.

Villar listed six real properties—mostly lots—valued at P4.5 million, Pacquiao’s more than a hundred properties are worth P1.569 billion.

Counting among Pacquiao’s properties were his Forbes Park home valued at P388 million and his Los Angeles home worth P115 million. He also owns many homes and lots in the southern city of General Santos and Sarangani province.

Senators complied with the law to file their SALN as of Dec.31, 2016.

Following Pacquiao is Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto whose net worth was at P522.6 million, the bulk coming from real and personal properties he shares with his wife, actress and Batangas Rep. Vilma Santos.

The other senators with riches worth in the millions include Senators Juan Edgardo Angara at P123.9 million and Juan Miguel Zubiri at P121.7 million.

Trailing them were Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian (P92.1 million), Sen. Grace Poe-Llamanzares (P88.4 million), Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon (P82.4 million), Sen. JV Ejercito (P79.1 million), Sen. Richard Gordon (P66.9 million), Senate Majority Leader Vicente Sotto (P63.8 million), Sen. Nancy Binay (P60.48 million), Sen. Loren Legarda (P40.9 million), Sen. Panfilo Lacson (P38.7 million), Sen. Bam Aquino (P33.8 million) Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano (P24.1 million), Sen. Joel Villanueva (P21.5 million) and Sen. Gregorio Honasan II (P21.2 million).

With net worths less than P20 million were Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III (P17.7 million), and Sen. Risa Hontiveros (P16.3 million).

Senators with networths less than P10 million include Francis Pangilinan (P9.28 million), Leila de Lima (P6.61 million), Francis Escudero (P6.602 million) and Antonio Trillanes IV (P6.5 million).

Trillanes declared total assets of P16.01 million but his liabilities—that included housing and personal loans—were at P9.5 million.

